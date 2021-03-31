Hyve One Day Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Hyve token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $6.33 million and $1.32 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00062096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00321161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.40 or 0.00848241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00089161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,562,346 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.