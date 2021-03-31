iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.70

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.70 and traded as high as C$69.20. iA Financial shares last traded at C$68.33, with a volume of 326,487 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.70.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.1899994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

