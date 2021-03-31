iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.44

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 195551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICAD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $528.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. Research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

