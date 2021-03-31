Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.35 million and $15,029.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 631,180.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00063256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00309289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.51 or 0.00847063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00080659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030608 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

