Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $243,427.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $3.31 million and $243,427.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00647033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

