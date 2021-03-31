IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IDEX by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of IDEX by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

IDEX stock opened at $210.46 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.48 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

