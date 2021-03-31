IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.35

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.35 and last traded at $211.04, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.46.
IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.
The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.83.
In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
