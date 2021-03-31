IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.35

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.35 and last traded at $211.04, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.46.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.83.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

