IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $192,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $475.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

