IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $475.95 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

