Idle Price Tops $10.32 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can currently be purchased for $10.32 or 0.00017386 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $112,625.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00316146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.45 or 0.00844411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,447 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

