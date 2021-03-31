IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Truist

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,218. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of -1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305 in the last 90 days. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,318,000 after purchasing an additional 460,573 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,090 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

