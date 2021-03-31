IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.41 and last traded at $79.70. Approximately 1,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 191,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock valued at $379,305. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,740,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.