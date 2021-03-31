IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGMS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $475,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock valued at $379,305. 79.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.