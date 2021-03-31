Ignition Market Cap Achieves $118,167.85 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Ignition has a market capitalization of $118,167.85 and $28.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,163.84 or 1.00159197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00032701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00110014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001424 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001719 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,413,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,505 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.