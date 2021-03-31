iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of iHeartMedia worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

