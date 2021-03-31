IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $81,213.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00644265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

