IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $124.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.49.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

