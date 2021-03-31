IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,429 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

