IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

