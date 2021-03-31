IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 589,025 shares of company stock valued at $44,267,002. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

