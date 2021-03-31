IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,886 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $332.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.41 and its 200 day moving average is $258.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

