IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,396 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.58.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $270.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $273.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

