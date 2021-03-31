IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,813 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,223.8% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.91. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

