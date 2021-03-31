IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 824 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of PTF opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $175.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

