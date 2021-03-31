IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $4,321,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

