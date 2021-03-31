IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 849.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,131,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

