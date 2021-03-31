IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 1,613.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 1.09% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of XSW stock opened at $154.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $74.92 and a one year high of $177.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.