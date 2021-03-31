IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $251.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.