IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -166.90 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

