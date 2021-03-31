IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

NYSE R opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.