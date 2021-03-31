IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

