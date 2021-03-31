IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of GS opened at $332.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

