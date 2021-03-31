IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,425 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

