IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,027,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in DocuSign by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in DocuSign by 539.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in DocuSign by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,304,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -166.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

