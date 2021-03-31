IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,813 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 334,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 101,885 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.