IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $208,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 231.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 131,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $223.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.24. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

