IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $465.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

