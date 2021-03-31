iHuman Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 7th (NYSE:IH)

iHuman’s (NYSE:IH) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 7th. iHuman had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $84,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on iHuman in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IH opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94. iHuman has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,765,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 4th quarter worth $12,684,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in iHuman in the 4th quarter worth $7,838,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iHuman during the fourth quarter valued at $7,393,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iHuman during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,159,000.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

