iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Short Interest Update

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILIAF shares. HSBC upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iliad has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get iliad alerts:

OTCMKTS:ILIAF remained flat at $$181.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. iliad has a 1-year low of $181.50 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.66.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.