Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 22% Over Last Day

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded flat against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $53.19 or 0.00089605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $16.54 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00323280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.47 or 0.00812736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00086305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,296 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

