Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:ILKAY remained flat at $$27.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

