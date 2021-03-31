iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Up 58.3% in March

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $1,111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMBI. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 146.24%.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

