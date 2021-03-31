Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 11,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,905. Immunic has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Immunic by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Immunic by 62.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.
