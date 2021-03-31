Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 11,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,905. Immunic has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMUX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Immunic by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Immunic by 62.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

