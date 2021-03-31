Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $43.20

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $41.25. Immunocore shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.52.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

