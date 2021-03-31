Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.07

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as high as C$4.51. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.49, with a volume of 19,710 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.92 million and a P/E ratio of -112.25.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.92 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

