Incent Reaches One Day Volume of $55,018.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $55,018.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 177.3% against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.00316828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.87 or 0.00851893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00089566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00029965 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

