Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $617.21

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.21 ($8.06) and traded as high as GBX 755 ($9.86). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 752.50 ($9.83), with a volume of 472,044 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 728.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 617.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -21.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In related news, insider Till Vestring purchased 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

