Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Michael James Morrissey Sells 20,000 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. 88,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,992. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Incyte by 245.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.