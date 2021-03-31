Independence (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Shares Up 0.1%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.00. 37,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 631,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Independence Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

