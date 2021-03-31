Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. 287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 639,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Several research analysts have commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

